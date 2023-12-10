Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 10?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Alexandre Texier score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Texier stats and insights
- Texier has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Texier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 4-3
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
