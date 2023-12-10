The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Alexandre Texier score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Texier stats and insights

  • Texier has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:45 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:54 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:12 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.