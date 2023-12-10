With the Cleveland Browns playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Amari Cooper a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooper's team-high 799 yards receiving (66.6 per game) have come on 50 catches (91 targets) and he has scored two touchdowns.

Cooper has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Amari Cooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0 Week 12 @Broncos 6 2 16 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 3 34 0

