A matchup featuring one of the best squads in the Eastern Conference versus one of the worst is on the table for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, when the third-place Florida Panthers (16-8-2) visit the 15th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-5).

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network will show this Panthers versus Blue Jackets matchup.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/6/2023 Panthers Blue Jackets 5-4 (F/OT) FLA

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 100 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 30th in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 85 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 27 1 19 20 9 12 - Boone Jenner 29 13 5 18 10 12 55.7% Kirill Marchenko 27 9 7 16 8 18 40.7% Adam Fantilli 29 8 8 16 8 13 40.3% Johnny Gaudreau 29 4 11 15 12 9 0%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 66 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.

The Panthers' 80 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players