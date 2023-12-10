A pair of teams at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Florida Panthers (third in the Eastern Conference at 16-8-2) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (15th in the Eastern Conference at 9-15-5), square off on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-250) Blue Jackets (+200) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 25 times this season, and won eight, or 32.0%, of those games.

Columbus has gone 2-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus has played 16 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 80 (18th) Goals 85 (11th) 66 (4th) Goals Allowed 100 (30th) 15 (22nd) Power Play Goals 12 (25th) 17 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (4th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Columbus went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.

Columbus has gone over the total in five of its past 10 outings.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.7 goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored 85 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 11th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 100 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.

Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -15.

