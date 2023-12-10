Best Bets, Odds for the Browns vs. Jaguars Game – Week 14
Check out best bets for when the Cleveland Browns (7-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) meet at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
When is Browns vs. Jaguars?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.2 points of each other).
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 58.7%.
- The Browns have compiled a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
- Cleveland has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- The Jaguars have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
- Jacksonville has a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cleveland (-2.5)
- The Browns are 6-5-1 against the spread this season.
- Cleveland has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Jaguars are 8-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Jacksonville has a record of 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (33.5)
- The two teams average a combined 11.8 more points per game, 45.3 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 33.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 42 points per game, 8.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Browns' 12 games with a set total.
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Jaguars' 12 games with a set total.
Joe Flacco Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|1
|254.0
|2
Travis Etienne Rushing Yards (Our pick: 60.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|64.3
|8
|28.8
|1
