David Njoku has a good matchup when his Cleveland Browns face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars give up 261.7 passing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Njoku's 53 receptions (on 84 total targets) have led to 509 yards receiving (and an average of 42.4 per game) and two scores.

Njoku vs. the Jaguars

Njoku vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 19 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 261.7 passing yards per game conceded by the Jaguars defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars' defense is ranked 26th in the NFL with 19 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Browns Player Previews

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Njoku Receiving Insights

Njoku, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 12 games this year.

Njoku has 19.3% of his team's target share (84 targets on 435 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.1 yards per target (104th in league play), averaging 509 yards on 84 passes thrown his way.

Njoku has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

With 13 red zone targets, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 29.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 15 TAR / 7 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

