Will Dorian Thompson-Robinson Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dorian Thompson-Robinson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns have a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Thompson-Robinson's stats can be found below.
Rep Dorian Thompson-Robinson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 14, Thompson-Robinson is averaging 107.3 passing yards per game (429 total). Other season stats include one touchdown pass, four interceptions and a 53.2% completion percentage (58-for-109), plus 12 carries for 65 yards.
Keep an eye on Thompson-Robinson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Ezekiel Elliott
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
- Click Here for Kayshon Boutte
Browns vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Thompson-Robinson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|58
|109
|53.2%
|429
|1
|4
|3.9
|12
|65
|0
Thompson-Robinson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|Ravens
|19
|36
|121
|0
|3
|4
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|24
|43
|165
|0
|1
|3
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|14
|29
|134
|1
|0
|5
|21
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.