In the Week 14 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jake Browning find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Browning will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jake Browning score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Browning has 70 yards on 10 carries (17.5 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Browning has one rushing TD in four games.

Jake Browning Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 8 14 68 1 0 4 40 0 Week 12 Steelers 19 26 227 1 1 3 9 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 32 37 354 1 0 2 22 1

Rep Jake Browning with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.