Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford has a tough matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 93.1 per game.

Ford leads the team by amassing 647 yards on 154 rushes (53.9 ypg). He's scored three rushing TDs. Plus, Ford has racked up 30 receptions as a receiver for 196 yards (16.3 ypg) and three TDs.

Ford vs. the Jaguars

Ford vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games The Jaguars have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Jacksonville this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Jaguars this season.

The 93.1 rushing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the fifth-ranked run defense in the league this year.

The Jaguars have the No. 14 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 10 this season (0.8 per game).

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-118)

Ford Rushing Insights

So far this season, Ford has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 10 opportunities).

The Browns, who are 18th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.7% of the time while running 47.3%.

He has handled 39.5% of his team's 390 rushing attempts this season (154).

Ford has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has scored six of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (27.3%).

He has nine carries in the red zone (22.5% of his team's 40 red zone rushes).

Jerome Ford Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Ford Receiving Insights

In six of nine games this year, Ford has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ford has received 10.1% of his team's 435 passing attempts this season (44 targets).

He is averaging 4.5 yards per target (132nd in NFL play), averaging 196 yards on 44 passes thrown his way.

Ford has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Ford has been targeted three times in the red zone (6.8% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 4 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 17 ATT / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs

