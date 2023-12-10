Will Jerome Ford find his way into the end zone when the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ford will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Ford's team-high 647 rushing yards (53.9 per game) have come on 154 carries, with three touchdowns.

Ford also has 196 receiving yards on 30 catches (16.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns..

Ford has scored a rushing TD in three games (of 12 games played).

He has a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Jerome Ford Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 9 37 0 1 2 0 Week 9 Cardinals 20 44 0 5 33 0 Week 10 @Ravens 17 107 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 31 1 2 8 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 65 0 4 14 0 Week 13 @Rams 9 19 0 3 33 1

Rep Jerome Ford with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.