With the Cleveland Browns taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Joe Flacco a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Joe Flacco score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a TD)

Flacco collected 6 rushing yards on three carries (1.2 ypg) last year (with zero rushing TDs).

In five games last season, he did not rush for a single touchdown.

Joe Flacco Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Ravens 37 59 309 1 1 1 0 0 Week 2 @Browns 26 44 307 4 0 2 6 0 Week 3 Bengals 28 52 285 0 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 18 33 149 0 0 0 0 0

