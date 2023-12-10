Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown when the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Hunt has rushed for 334 yards (33.4 per game) on 101 carries with six touchdowns.

Hunt has also caught 10 passes for 59 yards (5.9 per game).

Hunt has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in five games.

Kareem Hunt Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 10 31 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 14 55 1 1 12 0 Week 9 Cardinals 14 38 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Ravens 10 32 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 36 0 3 1 0 Week 12 @Broncos 7 22 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 12 48 0 1 0 0

