The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Kent Johnson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 66 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:46 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 14:58 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:06 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-2
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:45 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 2-0
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

