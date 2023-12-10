The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Kirill Marchenko, will be on the ice Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Does a wager on Marchenko intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 15:12 on the ice per game.

In nine of 27 games this year, Marchenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Marchenko has a point in 13 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 27 games this season, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Marchenko goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Marchenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 27 Games 3 16 Points 1 9 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.