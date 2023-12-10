On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Nick Blankenburg going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Blankenburg score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Blankenburg 2022-23 stats and insights

Blankenburg scored in four of 36 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He tallied four assists, but no goals, on the power play.

Blankenburg averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.

The Panthers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.