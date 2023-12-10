Will Nick Blankenburg Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 10?
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Nick Blankenburg going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nick Blankenburg score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Blankenburg 2022-23 stats and insights
- Blankenburg scored in four of 36 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- He tallied four assists, but no goals, on the power play.
- Blankenburg averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.0%.
Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.
- The Panthers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
