Will Pierre Strong Jr. cash his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Pierre Strong Jr. score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Strong has 173 yards on 37 carries (15.7 ypg) this season, with one rushing touchdown.

Strong has also tacked on three catches for 38 yards (3.5 per game).

Pierre Strong Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Steelers 2 1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 49 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10 41 0 1 41 0 Week 9 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 -7 0 Week 11 Steelers 1 1 0 1 4 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 20 0 0 0 0

