Who’s the Best Team in the Sun Belt? See our Weekly Sun Belt Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Sun Belt, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
Sun Belt Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. James Madison
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
- Last Game: W 84-69 vs Old Dominion
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hampton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FloHoops
2. Appalachian State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-3
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
- Last Game: W 93-81 vs Queens
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Louisiana
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 165th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
- Last Game: W 73-62 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ McNeese
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Troy
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 199th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
- Last Game: W 110-63 vs Southern University at New Orleans
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
5. Marshall
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 203rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
- Last Game: L 88-87 vs Toledo
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Greensboro
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Arkansas State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 235th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd
- Last Game: W 75-63 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Belmont
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. UL Monroe
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 10-16
- Overall Rank: 239th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
- Last Game: L 63-62 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Southern Miss
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 240th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
- Last Game: L 67-48 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. South Alabama
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 243rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
- Last Game: W 91-74 vs Spring Hill
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Texas State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 247th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
- Last Game: W 107-58 vs Jarvis Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sam Houston
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Georgia State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 248th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th
- Last Game: L 64-60 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Opponent: @ BYU
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Old Dominion
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 254th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
- Last Game: L 84-69 vs James Madison
Next Game
- Opponent: TCU
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPNU
13. Coastal Carolina
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 284th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th
- Last Game: L 88-80 vs Wofford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: FloHoops
14. Georgia Southern
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-30
- Overall Rank: 347th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
- Last Game: L 74-56 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Wilmington
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
