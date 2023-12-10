Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyler Boyd was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Looking for Boyd's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Boyd has been targeted 79 times and has 55 catches for 499 yards (9.1 per reception) and two TDs, plus two carries for 11 yards.
Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Bengals.
Week 14 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Boyd 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|79
|55
|499
|204
|2
|9.1
Boyd Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|8
|6
|52
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|9
|5
|39
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|7
|4
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|7
|6
|39
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|7
|7
|38
|1
|Week 8
|@49ers
|3
|3
|40
|1
|Week 9
|Bills
|5
|3
|56
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|12
|8
|117
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|6
|3
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|5
|3
|23
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|7
|5
|37
|0
