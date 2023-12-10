Can we count on Zachary Werenski lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Florida Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

Werenski has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Werenski has picked up three assists on the power play.

Werenski's shooting percentage is 1.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Werenski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:43 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:09 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:26 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 2 0 2 25:16 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:07 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:36 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 4 0 4 20:10 Home W 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

