The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) will look to continue a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (15-7) on December 11, 2023 at Amway Center.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

Cleveland is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 16th.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 111.3 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 109.6 the Magic allow to opponents.

Cleveland has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 109.6 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Cavaliers put up 109.4 points per game, 4.1 less than on the road (113.5). Defensively they concede 110.5 points per game at home, 0.2 less than away (110.7).

The Cavaliers collect 0.9 more assists per game at home (25.8) than on the road (24.9).

Cavaliers Injuries