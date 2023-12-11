The Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Amway Center on Monday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Paolo Banchero, Donovan Mitchell and others in this outing.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Mitchell's 27.6 points per game are 1.9 less than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.9 is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).

Mitchell's assist average -- 5.3 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Mitchell averages 3.0 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -141)

The 15.5-point total set for Max Strus on Monday is 1.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Strus has averaged 4.0 assists per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Monday (3.5).

Strus has connected on 2.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Darius Garland Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Monday's points prop for Darius Garland is 21.5. That is 1.9 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 2.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (2.5).

Garland's assists average -- 6.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Monday's over/under.

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +132)

The 23.5-point total set for Banchero on Monday is 2.8 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.5 assists per game, which is the same as Monday's assist over/under.

Banchero has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -141)

Franz Wagner's 20.7-point scoring average is 0.8 less than Monday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Wagner's assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

He makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

