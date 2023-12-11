The Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen included, face off versus the Orlando Magic on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 111-99 win over the Heat (his previous action) Allen posted six points and nine rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Allen, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.0 14.0 Rebounds 10.5 8.3 8.9 Assists -- 2.2 2.6 PRA -- 23.5 25.5 PR -- 21.3 22.9



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Magic

Allen has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 7.0% and 9.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Magic, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have given up 109.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The Magic give up 40.0 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

The Magic are the second-ranked squad in the league, conceding 23.5 assists per contest.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 19 8 11 2 0 0 1

