Take a look at the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10), which currently includes four players listed (including Evan Mobley), as the Cavaliers prepare for their matchup against the Boston Celtics (16-5) at TD Garden on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 104-94 loss to the Magic in their last outing on Monday. Darius Garland recorded 36 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Evan Mobley C Questionable Knee 16 10.5 2.9 Caris LeVert SG Questionable Knee 14.9 3.7 3.6

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable (Calf)

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

NBCS-BOS and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 224.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.