How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (16-5) on December 12, 2023 at TD Garden.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, Cleveland has an 11-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 21st.
- The Cavaliers average just 1.7 more points per game (110.5) than the Celtics allow (108.8).
- When it scores more than 108.8 points, Cleveland is 10-5.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers average fewer points per game at home (109.4) than on the road (111.7), and allow more at home (110.5) than on the road (110.1).
- Cleveland is giving up more points at home (110.5 per game) than on the road (110.1).
- At home the Cavaliers are averaging 25.8 assists per game, 1.8 more than away (24.0).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Evan Mobley
|Out
|Knee
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Caris LeVert
|Questionable
|Knee
