Should you bet on Drew O'Connor to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

  • O'Connor has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • O'Connor has zero points on the power play.
  • O'Connor averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.4%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 82 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:29 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:03 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:27 Home W 3-0

Penguins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

