Can we anticipate Erik Karlsson finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Karlsson stats and insights

  • In five of 26 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • On the power play, Karlsson has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 82 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:38 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 25:45 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:26 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 27:20 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:14 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:48 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:08 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:22 Home W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.