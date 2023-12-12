The Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang among them, face the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. If you're considering a wager on Letang against the Coyotes, we have plenty of info to help.

Kris Letang vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Letang has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 24:49 on the ice per game.

Letang has a goal in two of 26 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Letang has a point in 12 of 26 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Letang has an assist in 10 of 26 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Letang's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Letang going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Letang Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 82 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 26 Games 1 13 Points 2 2 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

