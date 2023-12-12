West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lincoln County, West Virginia today? We have the information below.
Lincoln County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ripley High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hamlin, WV
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
