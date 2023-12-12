West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Marshall County, West Virginia is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cameron High School at Clay-Battelle Middle-High school
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Blacksville, WV
- Conference: Mason-Dixon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
