How to Watch the Penguins vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3), losers of four games in a row, will host the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2) -- who've lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ as the Penguins and the Coyotes play.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Coyotes Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 68 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Penguins rank 25th in the league with 75 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Penguins are 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 20 goals during that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|26
|10
|19
|29
|13
|11
|27.3%
|Sidney Crosby
|26
|15
|12
|27
|20
|24
|59.5%
|Evgeni Malkin
|26
|10
|12
|22
|31
|24
|48.6%
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
|Erik Karlsson
|26
|6
|13
|19
|15
|15
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 82 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 13th in the league.
- With 86 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 12th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|27
|9
|16
|25
|14
|14
|48.1%
|Nick Schmaltz
|27
|9
|11
|20
|22
|21
|46.5%
|Matias Maccelli
|27
|4
|16
|20
|22
|6
|0%
|Nick Bjugstad
|27
|6
|11
|17
|8
|9
|50.4%
|Lawson Crouse
|26
|12
|5
|17
|12
|7
|33.3%
