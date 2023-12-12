Tuesday's NHL slate features an outing between the favored Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3, -190 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2, +160 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Arizona has played 16 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Penguins have been victorious in five of their 15 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

The Coyotes have claimed an upset victory in six, or 33.3%, of the 18 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Pittsburgh is 3-2 when playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).

Arizona is 2-4 when it is underdogs of +160 or longer on the moneyline.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 1-9-0 6.5 2 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2 2.1 0 0.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.2 3.1 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.1 2.8 4 12.5% Record as ML Favorite 0-4 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 9 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

