The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) carry a four-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2), who have fallen in three in a row, on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

The Penguins' offense has totaled 20 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has given up 21 goals. They have not scored a power-play goal during that span, on 30 power-play opportunities. They are 3-4-3 in those contests.

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Tuesday's game.

Penguins vs. Coyotes Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Penguins 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-190)

Penguins (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have gone 1-3-4 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 11-12-3.

Pittsburgh has six points (2-3-2) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Penguins scored just one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Pittsburgh has taken three points from the eight games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-6-1 record).

The Penguins have scored more than two goals in 13 games (10-2-1, 21 points).

In the one game when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).

In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 6-6-1 (13 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 5-6-2 to register 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 25th 2.88 Goals Scored 3.19 16th 6th 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.04 12th 6th 32.8 Shots 27.2 31st 22nd 31.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 30th 9.46% Power Play % 23.66% 9th 10th 83.54% Penalty Kill % 81.11% 14th

Penguins vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

