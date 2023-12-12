Penguins vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) take a four-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Arizona Coyotes (13-12-2), who have fallen in three straight, on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
Penguins vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-190)
|Coyotes (+160)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have been favored on the moneyline 15 times this season, and have gone 5-10 in those games.
- Pittsburgh is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 65.5%.
- In 13 games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Penguins vs Coyotes Additional Info
Penguins vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|75 (25th)
|Goals
|86 (12th)
|68 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|82 (13th)
|7 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (8th)
|13 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (15th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 3-4-3 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Pittsburgh hit the over once.
- The Penguins have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Penguins are putting up 2.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Penguins' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 75 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Penguins have allowed the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 68 (2.6 per game).
- Their goal differential (+7) ranks them 12th in the league.
