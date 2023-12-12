Should you bet on Radim Zohorna to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

Zohorna has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

Zohorna has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 82 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Zohorna recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 4:52 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:42 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:38 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:56 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

