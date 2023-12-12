The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Sidney Crosby, will be in action Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. Prop bets for Crosby in that upcoming Penguins-Coyotes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby has averaged 19:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In 11 of 26 games this season, Crosby has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Crosby has a point in 20 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Crosby has an assist in 12 of 26 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Crosby hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Crosby going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.1%.

Crosby Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 82 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 26 Games 2 27 Points 5 15 Goals 1 12 Assists 4

