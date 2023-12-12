West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Wood County, West Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wood County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huntington High School at Parkersburg High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- Conference: Mountain State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.