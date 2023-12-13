Will Erik Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 13?
Can we count on Erik Karlsson finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in five of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 9.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:21
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|25:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|25:45
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|27:26
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|27:20
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:14
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Home
|L 1-0
Penguins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
