The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Lars Eller light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Eller stats and insights

  • Eller has scored in three of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Eller has zero points on the power play.
  • Eller's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Eller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:08 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:25 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:26 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 1-0

Penguins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

