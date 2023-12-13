The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) go up against the Toledo Rockets (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Savage Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

  • The Thundering Herd's 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (50.7%).
  • The Rockets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Thundering Herd rank 87th.
  • The Thundering Herd average only 3.3 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Rockets allow (77.1).
  • When it scores more than 77.1 points, Marshall is 2-1.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marshall averaged 84.5 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 on the road.
  • The Thundering Herd conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.
  • Marshall made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Miami (OH) L 79-74 Cam Henderson Center
12/6/2023 Duquesne L 85-72 Cam Henderson Center
12/9/2023 @ Ohio W 74-69 Convocation Center Ohio
12/13/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Greensboro - Cam Henderson Center
12/18/2023 Bluefield Col. - Cam Henderson Center

