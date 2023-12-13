The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) meet the Toledo Rockets (3-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Toledo Game Information

Marshall Players to Watch

  • Ra'Heim Moss: 16.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dante Maddox Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Javan Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tyler Cochran: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sonny Wilson: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Toledo Players to Watch

Marshall vs. Toledo Stat Comparison

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank
66th 81.3 Points Scored 74 206th
296th 76.7 Points Allowed 81.2 341st
356th 26.3 Rebounds 34.2 149th
263rd 8 Off. Rebounds 10.3 98th
283rd 6 3pt Made 6.5 256th
151st 13.8 Assists 15.2 81st
167th 11.7 Turnovers 13.2 267th

