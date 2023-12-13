How to Watch the Penguins vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
SportsNet PT and ESPN+ will show this Penguins versus Canadiens matchup.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Canadiens Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have conceded 70 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Penguins' 79 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|27
|12
|19
|31
|15
|11
|23.1%
|Sidney Crosby
|27
|15
|13
|28
|21
|24
|59.7%
|Evgeni Malkin
|27
|10
|13
|23
|32
|26
|49.7%
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
|Erik Karlsson
|27
|6
|13
|19
|18
|18
|-
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have given up 95 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- With 73 goals (2.6 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|28
|8
|14
|22
|20
|12
|55.6%
|Cole Caufield
|28
|7
|13
|20
|8
|10
|25%
|Michael Matheson
|28
|5
|14
|19
|27
|10
|-
|Sean Monahan
|28
|8
|8
|16
|14
|12
|57.2%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
