The Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ will show this Penguins versus Canadiens matchup.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Penguins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have conceded 70 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins' 79 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

On the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 27 12 19 31 15 11 23.1% Sidney Crosby 27 15 13 28 21 24 59.7% Evgeni Malkin 27 10 13 23 32 26 49.7% Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100% Erik Karlsson 27 6 13 19 18 18 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have given up 95 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the NHL.

With 73 goals (2.6 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players