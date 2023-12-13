Penguins vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 13
The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Penguins' offense has scored 21 goals during their last 10 games, while allowing 23 goals. A total of 33 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in two power-play goals (6.1%). They are 3-4-3 in those games.
As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will capture the win in Wednesday's game.
Penguins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Penguins 4, Canadiens 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-155)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins (12-12-3 overall) have a 1-3-4 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Pittsburgh has six points (2-3-2) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Penguins registered only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.
- Pittsburgh has taken three points from the eight games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-6-1 record).
- The Penguins are 11-2-1 in the 14 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 23 points).
- In the lone game when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).
- In the 14 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 7-6-1 (15 points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 13 times, and went 5-6-2 (12 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|23rd
|2.93
|Goals Scored
|2.61
|27th
|5th
|2.59
|Goals Allowed
|3.39
|25th
|4th
|33.3
|Shots
|28.7
|27th
|18th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|34.6
|30th
|29th
|11.39%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|24th
|10th
|82.14%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.53%
|28th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Penguins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.