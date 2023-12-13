The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.

The Penguins' offense has scored 21 goals during their last 10 games, while allowing 23 goals. A total of 33 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in two power-play goals (6.1%). They are 3-4-3 in those games.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will capture the win in Wednesday's game.

Penguins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Penguins 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-155)

Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins (12-12-3 overall) have a 1-3-4 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Pittsburgh has six points (2-3-2) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Penguins registered only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Pittsburgh has taken three points from the eight games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-6-1 record).

The Penguins are 11-2-1 in the 14 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 23 points).

In the lone game when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).

In the 14 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 7-6-1 (15 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 13 times, and went 5-6-2 (12 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 23rd 2.93 Goals Scored 2.61 27th 5th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.39 25th 4th 33.3 Shots 28.7 27th 18th 31.1 Shots Allowed 34.6 30th 29th 11.39% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 10th 82.14% Penalty Kill % 73.53% 28th

Penguins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

