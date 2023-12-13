The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they play the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-155) Canadiens (+130) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have put together a 6-10 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Pittsburgh has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

In nine games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Penguins vs. Canadiens Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 79 (24th) Goals 73 (28th) 70 (3rd) Goals Allowed 95 (25th) 9 (29th) Power Play Goals 17 (19th) 15 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (31st)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 3-4-3 overall.

In Pittsburgh's past 10 contests, it hit the over once.

The Penguins and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In the last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 2.5 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Penguins offense's 79 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Penguins have given up the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 70 (2.6 per game).

They're ranked 11th in the league with a +9 goal differential .

