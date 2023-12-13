Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Canadiens on December 13, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jake Guentzel, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Wednesday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Penguins vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Penguins vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (31 total points), having registered 12 goals and 19 assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|3
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Sidney Crosby has 15 goals and 13 assists to total 28 points (one per game).
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Evgeni Malkin's season total of 23 points has come from 10 goals and 13 assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Suzuki has scored eight goals (0.3 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Montreal offense with 22 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 11.9%.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|4
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Cole Caufield is a top offensive contributor for Montreal with 20 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 28 games.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
