The Pittsburgh Penguins, Reilly Smith among them, meet the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Smith are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Reilly Smith vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:30 on the ice per game.

In Smith's 27 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Smith has a point in 10 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 27 games this season, Smith has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Smith's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

There is a 36.4% chance of Smith having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 2 15 Points 3 7 Goals 3 8 Assists 0

