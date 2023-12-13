For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Vinnie Hinostroza a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hinostroza stats and insights

Hinostroza has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Hinostroza has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hinostroza recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:30 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 3-1 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 4-3 SO 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:48 Home L 1-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 3:49 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:58 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 7:37 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:23 Home W 4-0 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.