The Columbus Blue Jackets (9-16-5) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report, including Boone Jenner, ahead of a Thursday, December 14 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-5) at Scotiabank Arena. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Damon Severson D Out Oblique Boone Jenner C Out Jaw Erik Gudbranson D Questionable Illness Patrik Laine LW Questionable Illness Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Elvis Merzlikins G Out Illness Adam Boqvist D Out Shoulder

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Joseph Woll G Out Ankle Matthew Knies LW Questionable Illness Mark Giordano D Out Finger John Klingberg D Out For Season Hip Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 87 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

Columbus allows 3.5 goals per game (105 total), which ranks 30th in the league.

With a goal differential of -18, they are 27th in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

Toronto ranks 11th in the league with 90 goals scored (3.5 per game).

Its goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the league.

