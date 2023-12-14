Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (17-5) are 8.5-point favorites against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 12 of 24 games this season.

The average total for Cleveland's games this season is 221.3 points, 5.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Cleveland is 11-13-0 ATS this year.

The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 11 50% 117.4 228 109 219.7 226.5 Cavaliers 12 50% 110.6 228 110.7 219.7 222.4

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have hit the over four times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 4-8-0 record) than away (.583, 7-5-0).

The Cavaliers score only 1.6 more points per game (110.6) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (109).

When it scores more than 109 points, Cleveland is 9-6 against the spread and 9-6 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 11-13 2-0 12-12 Celtics 11-11 7-6 11-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Point Insights

Cavaliers Celtics 110.6 Points Scored (PG) 117.4 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 9-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-2 110.7 Points Allowed (PG) 109 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 9-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-3 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.