Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (17-5) are 8.5-point favorites against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -8.5 226.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 12 of 24 games this season.
  • The average total for Cleveland's games this season is 221.3 points, 5.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Cleveland is 11-13-0 ATS this year.
  • The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Cleveland has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 11 50% 117.4 228 109 219.7 226.5
Cavaliers 12 50% 110.6 228 110.7 219.7 222.4

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Cleveland has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have hit the over four times.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 4-8-0 record) than away (.583, 7-5-0).
  • The Cavaliers score only 1.6 more points per game (110.6) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (109).
  • When it scores more than 109 points, Cleveland is 9-6 against the spread and 9-6 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Celtics Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 11-13 2-0 12-12
Celtics 11-11 7-6 11-11

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Point Insights

Cavaliers Celtics
110.6
Points Scored (PG)
 117.4
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 7
9-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-6
9-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 14-2
110.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 109
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
9-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-3
12-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-1

