Will David Jiricek score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

In one of 25 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Jiricek has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 83 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:21 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:25 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:23 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:15 Away W 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

