Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing the Boston Celtics on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 120-113 loss to the Celtics (his previous action) Mitchell produced 29 points and six rebounds.

In this article, we dig into Mitchell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.4 26.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 6.6 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.7 PRA -- 38.2 37.5 PR -- 33.1 32.8 3PM 3.5 3.1 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Mitchell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 18.9% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.8 per contest.

He's made 3.1 threes per game, or 21.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.6.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 109 points per contest.

The Celtics give up 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

The Celtics are the third-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.9 assists per game.

The Celtics allow 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2023 35 29 6 3 5 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.